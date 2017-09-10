    Karan Soni had a great experience with 'Room 104'

    Indo Asian News Service

    New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Karan Soni says working with Poorna Jagannathan in an American TV show "Room 104" was great.

    Created by the Duplass brothers - Mark and Jay Duplass, "Room 104", aired in India on Star World Premiere HD, is an anthological series with each episode delving into a different story of guests who happen to stay at the room numbered 104.

    Karan and Poorna were a part of episode titled 'Internet'.

    "It was a great experience. I was working with Duplass brothers for the second time. I had done a movie with them in 2011, which was also my second job ever. So it was cool that I could work with them again," Karan told IANS.

    "This was actually a very different project. We shot in two days. It was very fast, and I was a lead so it was a cool thing to get to do that."

    In the episode, Poorna, known for "Delhi Belly", "The Night Of" and "House Of Cards", played Karan's character's mother. It was just a vocal only role as she took instructions from her son on how to use the internet over the phone.

    Talking about Poorna, the "Deadpool" actor said: "I never met her before. We met first on the morning of shooting... She was in a different room the whole time on the set and they gave me an ear piece, so I could hear from the other room... She was great (to work with)."

    --IANS

    sug/rb