Kareena was amazed: Saif Ali Khan on LFW walk

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan, who walked as a showstopper for designers Shantanu and Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/ Resort 2018, says that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was amazed to hear about his plans.

"My wife was surprised and amazed as I believe; she thought she was the only one walking the Lakme Fashion Week. But this was a last minute thing," Saif told media during the post show conference.

When asked if he is going to be making LFW appearances regularly now, Saif said: "I don't know how Kareena would feel if I became a permanent fixture at the LFW."

Kareena is going to walk the finale of LFW for designer Anamika Khanna so is Saif going to make it for the show?

"I will not be able to attend the show as I am leaving for Rajasthan for a shoot for two and a half months. But I am sure she will hit a grand slam at the grand finale," he said.

Shantanu-Nikhil's Spring/Summer 2018 collection was named Tribe.

"Tribe -- The India Story is symbolic of the new voice of India in the form of the millennial civilian forces that celebrate India's rich culture and diversity in its full glory..." Shantanu told IANS.

"It has shades of the Rajasthan tribal aesthetics that represents the India of today on a sartorial canvas inspired by Nexa's monochromatic theme, however, is an amalgamation of the tribal with the urban, which mirrors the essence of the aspirational yet non-conformist India, #TheYuvaMarch.

"Each piece of this stylish yet elegant collection just as 'The Nexa Lines' is a compelling narrative of fashion and fortitude, represented by an earthy palette of warm hues, sharp tailoring, and dramatic accents. Influences of the tailoring techniques of India, can be clearly seen through layered pleating, bold colour blocking, long line cape structures, reinterpreted drapes and aged textures," Nikhil said.

"Coherent jewellery surfaces with elements of tassels and tape are interwoven to break away from any rigid categorisation of gender," he Nikhil.

Talking about their association with Bollywood, the designers said that they are friends with them.

"We would say more than Bollywood celebrities they are friends with us. And they have always been part of our couture showings and narratives," said Shantanu.

"And while we love how effortlessly they convey our message and beliefs to the world... we can't miss on the style and glamour they bring adorning our creations at our shows," added Nikhil.

