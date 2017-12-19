Kareena has a great knowledge about fashion, trends: Designer

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Designer Tanieya Khanuja, who has dressed up many Bollywood celebrities, says actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has great knowledge about what she can pull off correctly as she knows how to flaunt herself well according to her body type.

"I think Kareena Kapoor Khan is one among them. She knows well how to be presentable and outstanding even in the minimal details. She knows how to fit in any outfit keeping in mind her personality, occasion and above all who she is," Khanuja, who is set to launch her new store at M.G Road on Tuesday evening, told IANS.

"She holds great knowledge about what she can pull off correctly. With lots of transformation in her body from a zero figure to being a married woman, being a mommy and post that, she is best dressed in tinsel town as she knows how to flaunt and reveal herself according to her body type with grace," added the designer.

Khanuja's new store displays two categories - luxury pret and contemporary couture . While pret includes the fusion of Indo - western themes, couture comprises of bridal collection.

"Within the couture collection, there will be high-end wedding collection," said the designer.

While Bollywood actresses opted for her designs several times, the designer has no plans to style up for Bollywood films anytime soon.

"Nothing as of now. I am more keen to expand my business and the couture line across overseas. I want Taneiya Khanuja to be recognised as an International brand," she said.

Expansion plan of brand Tanieya Khanuja.

I want to have a stagnant reach of my brand in India and abroad. More placement in India and approach for International appeal of the brand. Look forward to participating in every fashion weeks as they are open to new markets.

--IANS

