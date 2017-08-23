Kate Upton works out with US marines

Detroit, Aug 24 (IANS) Supermodel Kate Upton, who is engaged to professional baseball player Justin Verlander since May 2016, joined her fiance for a workout with the Marines here.

Wearing a spandex, Upton took part in the fitness session on Tuesday to raise awareness for the upcoming Marine Week, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Marine Week is set to take place from September 6-10 in Detroit.

Upton was also on hand to promote the upcoming Patriot Ruck, held by the foundation Wins For Warriors during Marine Week.

Verlander is the founder of the Wins for Warriors charity, which supports military service members and their families.

