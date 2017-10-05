Katona excited about maiden India gig

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Singer Kerry Katona is excited to perform in India for the first time, and says she has always been fascinated about the country's rich and diverse musical heritage.

British girl band Atomic Kitten's Katona along with Liberty X's Michelle Heaton and Zoe Birkett will perform here on Saturday at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity.

"We are really excited about our debut performance in India, a country whose rich and diverse musical heritage has always fascinated us. We are thrilled to be finally getting an opportunity to perform in front of Indian music lovers," Katona said in a statement.

The event will also be held in Bengaluru on Friday.

"With Cleartrip Local as our exclusive booking partners, we are confident that the Mumbai event will be a massive success. We are looking forward to having a memorable time at the show and to delighting the audience with our music," Katona said.

--IANS

sug/rb/mr