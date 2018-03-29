KFC India enters cosmetic range with flavoured lip balms

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) KFC India stepped into the cosmetic range with flavoured lip balms on Thursday.

Handcrafted from natural ingredients, KFC's Double Trouble Lip Balms will be available in a combination of two flavours - Yellow American Mustard and Red Sweet Chilli - in one compact case, said a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Lluis Ruiz Ribot, CMO, KFC India, said "We have always had fun experimenting with our food and introducing unique flavours. This time while working on new flavours, our chefs came up with this distinct combo that was so unique and irresistible that we named it the Double Trouble."

"We decided to have some fun and make this amazing flavour combination available to consumers in a potable lip balm format. These 'Double Trouble' balms are so 'lip smackin' good' that consumers will find themselves reaching for it again and again."

The twist to these KFC flavours has been created using completely organic ingredients. The lip balms will be available on sale from April 1 to April 5 online.

