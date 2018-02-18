Khajuraho to host classical dance festival

Khajuraho, Feb 18 (IANS) The 44th Khajuraho Dance Festival is set to enthrall classical dance enthusiasts from February 20 here in Madhya Pradesh.

The six-day-long festival will have performances by artistes from across the country including Kuchipudi dancing couple Raja-Radha Reddy from New Delhi, Bharatnatyam dancer Lakshmi Vishwanathan from Chennai, Bharatnatyam dancer Hema Tharuna-Kalaanjali from Chennai, Kathak dancer Mohini Moghe from Jabalpur, Manipuri dancer Darshna Jhaveri from Mumbai, Odissi dancer Kadambari Shivaya from Mumbai.

Besides the 26 high octane dance performances, this edition of the festival will also have a fete of fine arts called Art Mart, an MP Rajya Rupankar Kala Awards & Exhibition 2018, Dialogue on Arts - Kalavarta, Chal Chitra, a cinematic tribute to art traditions and artisans.

Rahul Rastogi, Deputy Director, Ustad Allaudin Khan Academy, Bhopal, MP, told IANS: "Khajuraho Dance Festival is not only a dance festival, but also a celebration of a great socio cultural heritage of India. The year 2018 is witnessing 44th year of glory of our rich cultural heritage."

"These dances materialise against the backdrop of glorious temples of Khajuraho, which stands a testimony to the glorious past of India's cultural richness. We have introduced many facets like Art Mart, Naipathya, International Film Festival and handloom haat."

This year, there will be a showcase of "uncommon genre films like 'Inner Eye', 'The Mask of God', 'Manosson- A tale of cultural Interpretation'".

--IANS

