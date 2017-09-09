Kiko Milano celebrates 20 years of beauty with first store in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Kiko Milano, the Italian cosmetic brand that celebrates 20 years of beauty, has extended its presence in India by opening its first ever store here at Sea Wood Grand Central .

Kiko Milano has been in the industry for over 20 years with more than 1000 stores worldwide and is now looking to further strengthen its presence in the Indian beauty industry.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the brand's first store in the Fashion Capital, Mumbai," Annanya Sabarwal, Country Director, Kiko Milano, said in a statement.

"We aim to continue to keep up with the fast pace and look forward to opening many more stores across the country," added Timmy Sarna, Managing Director and CEO, DLF Brands Ltd.

With its widespread international presence across 20 countries, the brand makes its first entry in Mumbai, after having launched three stores in Delhi, NCR previously - in DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade and Ambience Mall.

--IANS

nv/bg