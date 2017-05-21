Kishore's role in 'PSV Garuda Vega' on par with Mogambo

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Kishore plays a menacing villain in upcoming Telugu action thriller "PSV Garuda Vega". Director Praveen Sattaru says his character in the film will be on par with Mogambo from "Mr India" and Gabbar Singh from "Sholay".

"Kishore plays an unapologetic villain called George, and I couldn't think of anyone else for the role. Kishore has earlier played defining characters in films such as 'Kabali' and 'Cheekati Rajyam'," Sattaru told IANS.

"In 'Garuda Vega', his character will be on a par with that of greatest on screen villains like Mr. India's Mogambo and Sholay's Gabbar Singh," he added.

The film marks the return of actor Rajasekhar in a khaki-clad avatar after a hiatus.

"We have reinvented his angry cop avatar. He will be playing his age in this suspense drama and his role will be along the lines of his character from 'Magaadu', but even more serious," he said.

Pooja Kumar plays the leading lady.

Sunny Leone, Arun Adith, Shraddha Das, Ali and Nasser too are in the cast, among others.

