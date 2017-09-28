Know the signs of heart failure

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) A light-headed feeling and increased heart rate are some of the signs of heart failure that one should not ignore, say experts.

With World Heart Day, which falls on September 29, coming up, Sanjay Kumar, Advisor to Credihealth and Sonia Narang, Nutrition and Wellness Expert, Oriflame India, have listed some signs to detect heart failure.

* Light-headed feeling: Since the heart is not functioning effectively, it is not able to pump enough blood to meet the needs of all the body tissues. This leads to a reduction in blood flow to the brain making you feel light-headed or dizzy. Fainting or sudden loss of consciousness is due to serious lack of blood flow to the brain.

* Increased heart rate: Patients experiencing increased heart rate due to heart failure have reported a feeling of heart racing and beating with varying strengths. Feeling of palpitations and heart throbbing suggests that the heart would be pumping faster to compensate for the reduced functional capacity of the heart.

* Build-up of excess fluid in body tissues: As the blood flow from the heart slows down, blood returning to the heart through the veins pools up, which leads to fluid retention and is reflected as swelling in the ankles, feet, legs or weight gain.

* Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination: If you suddenly feel unsteady and you also have chest discomfort or shortness of breath, call a doctor right away. It could mean your blood pressure has dropped because your heart isn't able to pump the way it should.

* Snoring: It's normal to snore a little while you sleep. But unusually loud snoring that sounds like a gasping or choking can be a sign of sleep apnea. That's when you stop breathing for brief moments several times at night while you are still sleeping. This puts extra stress on your heart which can lead to heart attack.

* Throat or jaw pain: This pain could be caused by a muscular issue, a cold, or a sinus problem. But a pain or pressure in the centre of your chest that spreads up into your throat or jaw, it could be a sign of a heart attack

* Cold sweats: Breaking out in a cold sweat for no obvious reason could signal a heart attack. If this happens along with any of these other symptoms, call for help to get to a hospital right away. Don't try to drive yourself.

