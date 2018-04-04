From Kohli Shooters to Dhoni Mr Cool: Restaurants gear up for IPL

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Are you one of those cricket fanatics who can't wait to sit back, relax, grab a drink or two while cheering for your favourite team? As the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, how about celebrating differently this season with drinks named after your favourite player, as many restaurants are adding quirk to their menu.

Come Saturday, the IPL will see eight teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in stiff competition for the silver.

To add more fun to the event, many restaurants across India have come up with unique offerings.

Friction, a 'drinkery' located in Gurugram, has come up with IPL special Cricket Pitch platter that promises to pamper foodies and cricket enthusiasts.

They are serving cocktails like Mumbai Indian Straight driver, Kohli shooters, Run Machine Kohli, Dhoni Mr Kool, Hardik Googly, Dhobi Helicopter along with food dishes that include Caught out (beer battered fish finger with jalapeno tartar sauce), Spinner (homemade battered chicken fried strips with spicy mayo dip), Batting Order (chicken satay with peanut butter sauce), Sixer (marinated chicken morsels), Googly(cheese stuffed mushroom caps) and more.

"I feel cricket is one sport that binds all together. So, we have introduced the specials that give people one more reason to cheer with near and dear ones. The most interesting thing we have done is that we have created is the Cricket Pitch platter that has a pitch of green cabbage, fish fingers as wickets and Arancini Balls," Tarun Hasija, founder of Friction, told IANS.

There's also Monkey Bar which has come up with a special T20 Menu at its outlets in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The menu celebrates the diverse flavours of India in the true spirit of T20 cricket.

From Kolkata Maccher Chop to Hyderabad Nagarjuna Chilli Chicken Roll, from Bangalore Prawn, Chilli Butter, Garlic to Delhi Butter Chicken Samosa and Chennai Pulled Pork Paniyaram, Rajasthan Dahi ke Pithore and Punjab's Sarson di Shammi - dig in to a special T20 cricket tournament inspired small plates menu at the limit.

Mealodrama, a modern bistro based in the capital's Rajouri Garden area, has launched a special menu inspired from cricket players for the semi-finals.

"The cricket-inspired menu includes dishes like Bring it on India Pizza, Pizza platter, Raina Calmers, Knightriders Magic, Punjab Platter and more," said its founder Rahul Sawhney.

Even The Junkyard Cafe, which has a presence across India, has introduced the mocktails and cocktails like Beware of Indian players, Sixer Pack, Power Punch drink at their outlets.

"Along with the mocktails and cocktails, one can also enjoy the special dishes like Calmer Raina Zucchini, Healthy Pitch, Loaded pitch, Virat Specials," Umang Tewari, owner at The Junkyard Cafe, told IANS.

Brew Buddy, a dineout in Gurugram, has come up with T-90 League for IPL season. Want beer? Get it for just Rs 90. Want some vodka shots? That's just Rs 90 too. Your favourite cocktails? All for Rs 90.

Smoke on Water, located in Delhi, has come up with signature IPL dishes like the Daredevil Chicken Wings, Royal Challenger Pizza, Mumbai Indians Vada Pao, Edens Kathi Roll and so on. Not to miss the IPL special cocktails- Free Hit, Doosra, Super Over and Gayle Storm -- each one mixed in the right way serving its name's purpose.

TabulaBeach cafe, located in Khel Gaon here, has also curated some IPL-themed drinks like Pitch Report (mojito).

Also, to give you the real feel of the cricket stadium while being at the eatery, the brand has got a face painter waiting to paint your face with the colour of your favourite team. There will also be 'dholwalas'.

