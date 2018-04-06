Kriti was too good as a kid: Sister

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) "Heropanti" actress Kriti Sanon was "too good" during her school and college days, says her sister Nupur.

The sisters made an appearance on the show "Vh1 Inside Access" where they shared some fun 'sister moments', a statement said.

"Kriti was too good as a kid," said Nupur.

Sharing an anecdote, she continued: "Kriti never went for too many school and college trips... But when the same thing happened to me, my parents said 'Kriti bhi toh nahin gayee thi (Kriti also didn't go)."

"I used to give her the because-of-you-I-couldn't-go look," said Nupur.

-*-

Salman Yusuff's message to trolls

Choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan, who often gets trolled for being a "reality baby", says if you want freedom of speech, get up and own it.

Salman has featured in reality shows like "Dance India Dance", "Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi". So, he gets trolled for getting an easy claim to fame by just appearing in multiple reality shows, read a statement.

In the upcoming episode of "MTV Troll Police", Salman gives it back to his troll by saying: "If you want freedom of speech, get up and own it. Don't be ashamed."

He said this with reference to the trolls trying to become heroes on the internet with their obscene comments and not having the confidence of speaking about it in person.

Salman's biggest troll went on an endless rant about his unappealing presence on all his social media posts.

Salman's response to this was: "Do you have any idea that people run their house by making a career in dancing? Do you know the kind of dedication we dancers put in to learn one dance move. You need to bring change in you and that will be inspiring."

--IANS

nn/vm