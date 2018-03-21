Krushna Abhishek back with new season of 'OMG! Yeh Mera India'

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek will once again take on the host's mantle for the new season of reality TV show "OMG! Yeh Mera India", which will bring forth untold stories from different corners of India.

The show's fourth season will go on air on History TV18 on Thursday, read a statement.

"'OMG! Yeh Mera India' is easily one of the most successful shows of my career. In every shoot, I learn new things about India, and that leaves me completely spellbound. Even today, I have goosebumps talking about some of the stories," said Krushna.

"It's truly an honour to present unknown facets of this great country in all its glory. This new season will feature some great content which will undoubtedly be a visual treat for the audience," he added.

Avinash Kaul, Managing Director of A+E Networks | TV18 and President at Network 18, says India is a versatile treasure trove for the show.

"It is really no surprise that the show has been very successful and we're delighted to continue the franchise. True to our brand ethos, we will continue to innovate and create great content which works for both viewers as well as our partners," Kaul added.

--IANS

ks/rb/bg