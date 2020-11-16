Krushna Abhishek Opts Out of Kapil Sharma Episode with Mama Govinda as Celebrity Guest

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is a part of the main cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, opted out of an episode featuring his mama Govinda as a celebrity guest. The relationship between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek is said to have soured over the past few years.

Two years ago, Govinda's wife Sunita took offence to Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah's tweet about some "people who dance for money". Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and decided to cut off ties with the two. Last year when Govinda, Sunita and their daughter Tina Ahuja came on Kapil's show, apparently Sunita didn't want to share the stage with Krushna. This time, Krushna chose to opt out himself.

"I learnt about Chi Chi mama (Govinda) coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn't accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn't want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations," Krushna told Bombay Times.

Krushna added that it's difficult to perform comedy when the relationship between two people is strained.

"I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly... Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show," he said.