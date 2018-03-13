Kumar Sanu's son wants to bring back melody in songs

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan, who has recreated the veteran singer's hit track "Dil mera churaya kyun", wants to bring back the melody that once ruled Bollywood in new-age songs.

Jaan has recreated his father's romantic song from director Mansoor Khan's Aamir Khan-starrer "Akele Hum Akele Tum" for his new single. The video, which released earlier this month features Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal and Femina Miss India International 2011 Ankita Shorey.

The track has till now garnered over 2 million views on YouTube.

"Melody is the soul of a song. My main focus is to bring back the melody in songs, which ruled Bollywood once," said Jaan, whose father's romantic songs "Baazigar o baazigar" and "Aankhon ki gustakhiyan" were chartbusters.

Before venturing into Hindi music, Jaan recorded a single in Bengali titled "Chiro dini tumi je amar", with which he paid a tribute to Kishore Kumar.

--IANS

