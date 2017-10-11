Kunal Kapoor to explore hidden gems from Indian homes with new show

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor is ready to explore the hidden gems and stories from Indian homes with a new show "Utsav: Thalis of India".

"During the course of the shoot, I have had the fortune of experiencing some of the most wonderful food legacies and traditions passed on through generations from cities across the country. Viewers will be filled with pride for Indian regional cuisine after watching this show," said Kapoor in a statement.

The show, that will be aired on Living Foodz, will take viewers on a journey across 18 cities and offer a peek into India's rich culinary heritage.

On the show, Kapoor explores each region and unravels fascinating anecdotes about its people, the regional delicacies, local ingredients, cooking and food-serving techniques. He visits the homes of the locals, temples and marketplaces to discover the vibrant culture and thalis of each city.

The show emphasises on how a thali is a beautiful amalgamation of a region, its people, traditions, cultures and flavours and is a beautiful reflection of the diversity in our country.

On the season finale, Chef Kunal prepares a Grand Thali based on his travel to the different regions of the country, which will be an amalgamation of the unique delicacies found across the country. This thali will be curated for an esteemed panel of chefs, authors and restaurateurs.

"Food has been an integral part of any celebration across the world. It is a great conversation starter and bonds people from various communities instantly. 'Utsav: Thalis of India' brings out 'Unity in Diversity' in the real sense of the term and celebrates regional Indian cuisine.

"At Living Foodz, our endeavour has been to offer interesting content to Indian audiences, and this show is a prime example of this. We are excited to collaborate with Chef Kunal and look forward to the launch this festive season," said Amit Nair, Business Head, Living Foodz.

The show will go on air from October 16.

