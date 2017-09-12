Kunal Kapur to host third season of 'My Yellow Table'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Chef Kunal Kapur will be hosting the third edition of TV show "My Yellow Table".

Tania Sachdev (chess player), Deepa Malik (athlete-paralympics silver medalist), Amish Tripathi (author), Suneet Varma (fashion designer) and Mohit Sharma (cricketer) among others, will appear on the NDTV Good Times show as guests.

Kapur will be recreating his guest's favourite dish, but with a twist.

"The third season will have India's favourite recipes. So classic and iconic dishes with authentic ingredients and cooking methods. From Delhi to Maharashtra to Bihar to Goa to Mughlai to Hyderabadi to Kerela to Gujarat to Rajasthan to Lucknow to the street food of India, this season is a joyride for your palate," Kapur told IANS.

The third season of "My Yellow Table" will be aired in the last week of September.

