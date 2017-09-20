Last two days left for 'Tiger Zinda Hai' shoot

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film "Tiger Zinda Hai", says the last two days of the shoot remain.

Taking on Twitter on Tuesday, Zafar shared a photograph where one can see him wielding a gun.

"Last 2 days of shoot left 'Tiger Zinda Hai', YRF Team tiger. Longest schedule in Abu Dhabi coming to end," Zafar captioned the image.

The team of "Tiger Zinda Hai" was shooting in Abu Dhabi for a 65-day schedule from May 4 at multiple locations in the city. A set was being designed by some of those workers who helped to build the "Star Wars" set in 2013.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film "Ek Tha Tiger". It stars superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif.

This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together.

The two have previously worked in films like "Ek Tha Tiger", "Yuvvraj", "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "Partner".

--IANS

dc/nv/vm