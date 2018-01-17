Leenesh to wear Manish Malhotra's creation

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Leenesh Mattoo is set to wear a sherwani by ace designer Manish Malhotra for his on-screen wedding.

Leenesh currently plays the role of Rudra Singh Oberoi in the Star Plus show "Ishqbaaaz". Rudra is set to get married for which he will don a creation by the designer, who has worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

As per the storyline, the Oberois are an upper middle class family and the makers of the show, therefore, decided to get designer outfits for the cast with the groom wearing a Manish Malhotra sherwani, sources said.

"I have heard about these developments and I am very excited. I wish to wear a designer sherwani in my real wedding whenever it happens, but to get to wear it for my reel wedding, is an amazing feeling," Leenesh said in a statement.

-*-

Semal, Bharti collaborate for Valentine's Day song

Actor Semal Bhatt, known for featuring in the popular show "Balika Vadhu", has collaborated with former "Indian Idol" contestant Bharti Gupta for singing a Valentine's Day mashup.

"Singing and composing have been my passions. I have been singing live at different events all over the country. I have already released my music before. But for the first time, I'm joining Bharti Gupta. She is a fabulous singer. Working with her has been an amazing experience," Semal said in a statement.

Semal has sung, written and co-produced the song.

-*-

Smita returns to India after vacation

Actress Smita Singh, who has featured in shows like "Thapki Pyar Ki" and "Hitler Didi", has returned to Mumbai after enjoying a three-month vacation.

"I was on a vacation exploring different countries and the beauty of nature. I returned today morning (Wednesday) to India. It has been a wonderful experience and I had an amazing time," Smita said in a statement.

As far as work is concerned, she said: "If I get the sort of role that I'm looking for then yes, I will take it up. I want to do powerful and challenging roles."

--IANS

nn/dg