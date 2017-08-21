On the legend's birthday, here's a look at Usain Bolt's diet and training secrets

With eight Olympic gold medals under his belt, Usain Bolt is quite the legend.

Humankind has known nobody faster than this Jamaican sprinter since he covered 100 metres in 9.63 seconds during the 2012 London Olympics. He might have recently retired from pro athletics, but there's no denying Bolt's superhuman achievements.

So what's the secret behind this legend's achievements? His diet and training routine, of course. On his 31st birthday, we take a look at some of Bolt's diet and training secrets to learn what makes the man a legend.

Crave, but binge not

Firstly, one needs to take note of the fact that Bolt is quite the foodie. He has been open about the cravings that he gets for everything from red meat to chicken wings. He famously consumed around 1,000 chicken nuggets during the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

While this means that he's as human as the rest of us, Bolt has learned to control his cravings (unlike many of us). Even when he binges, he does so with protein as the main component of his diet--like he did with the chicken nuggets in 2008. A high-protein diet is a must for athletes.

Protein, veggies, but no beef

"During the day I only eat just enough to have energy for training and to make sure I digest fast enough. But at nights, before I go to sleep, I consume a lot of food. My coach wants me to eat a lot of vegetables, so I do eat more of that than anything else. I'll eat broccoli, but I'm not a big fan," Bolt revealed during an interview with GQ.

So what he eats throughout the day are eggs (an egg sandwich for breakfast, mostly), pasta with a side of chicken breast for lunch, and Jamaican dumplings or rice and peas with pork and roasted chicken for dinner.

He peppers these major meals with the fruits all day--especially mangoes, pineapples and apples. To stay hydrated, Bolt depends on Gatorade, primarily because Jamaica is a hot country (and of course, he is the energy-drink brand's representative as well).

Bolt's diet has changed over the years. His eating habits included a lot more carbs back in 2013, when he used to yams and potatoes for breakfast and rice for dinner--all the staples of a typical Jamaican meal. While this might suggest that his diet hindered his performance back then, we know it's not true, mostly thanks to his rigorous training regime.

