Let us grieve in peace: Sridevi's family

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) After the last rites of actress Sridevi were completed on Wednesday, her family released an emotional statement thanking all her fans for their support and urged the media to respect their privacy and let them grieve in peace.

Lakhs of people joined film stars and celebrities to bid adieu to the first lady superstar of India, who was cremated here with state honours amid outpouring of grief by her fans.

In a media statement, Kapoor, Marwah and her Ayyaapan family appreciated the support and love they received from her many colleagues and innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family from across the country and the world.

Remembering Sridevi's undeniable talent, unmatched beauty and her legendary ability to connect with the audience, they said: "This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother, a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone."

"To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore that you give her the same respect."

Sridevi passed away following an accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai around 11 p.m. on February 24.

--IANS

aru/him/bg