LFW W/F'17: When bad boy of 'Neerja' had a good time on the runway

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Jim Sarbh, who got instant success for portraying a negative role in Sonam Kapoor-starrer "Neerja", turned showstopper for designer Anuj Bhutani on the Textile and Sustainable day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017. He not only was in a relaxed mood, but also showed some dance moves on the ramp.

Jim sported a long tunic, Bermudas and relaxed coat while taking his showstopping walk, and he looked at every corner of the Main Show Area flaunting his confident smile and posing in his own way.

The designer showcased as part of IMG Reliance's unique sustainability initiative Restart Fashion along with two other designers. The show brought together three post-consumer waste fabric makers with three talented designers who developed collections.

Brand Chola associated with Anandi Enterprises to showcase a line called relaxed fashion. Designer Sohaya Misra showcased a collection "One Love. One People. One Planet" created with the 'Recca' fabric for the 'Restart Fashion' initiative. Staying true to her characteristic fashion essence, the designer worked with earthy tones for her relaxed laid-back look with her statement-making layering and voluminous silhouettes.

Stopping the show in a stylish but lively way was hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, who rocked down the ramp in checked asymmetric waistcoat, white relaxed shirt and grey elephant pants.

When asked whether she enjoyed walking the ramp, she told reporters: "I don't know how I manage to get that but I have friends in high places. They twist my arm and take me here (on ramp). It's not my favourite thing to be up in front of camera but all that God's got to do what God's got to do."

Next was an association with brand Doodlage with Converse India for a collection that was dominated by print and patchwork. Designer Kriti Tula brought a fun element to her collection with a pun on the title 'Armchair Activism'. It was a collection with a social message using Converse India's Upcycled plastic 'Lifaffa' fabrics with an addition of patchwork, prints and embroidery that were inspired by city grids and disappearing foliage.

Strong slogans in prints and embroidery further pushed the social causes in a fashionable manner. There were corsets, slim dresses, cropped jacket and pant, belted shirts and many more.

Last was designer Anuj Bhutani who tied up with Geetanjali Woollens for a woollen winter winders themed show.

Keeping to his characteristic clean, relaxed lines, Bhutani used the fabrics from Geetanjali Woollens in a comfortable, fluid style that will appeal to both sexes. The colours were neutral but deep, in shades of beige, grey, dusty green and orange; while the collection offered separates in varying styles with discreet detailing.

Opening the show with a beige short jacket for men, the designer brought in tunics, long kurtas, a ribbed jumpsuit, floppy button-less coat, a woollen Pheran, shirt and an orange pullover for the stronger sex.

For women, it was a grey sack dress, an orange simple Tabard, belted coat with shift and knitted cardigan worn with a curved hem tunic. Jim was his showstopper but both the designer and showstopper were not available for the post-show.

