'Lies We Tell' to release on February 2, 2018

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) "Lies We Tell", directed by Indo-British director Mitu Misra and shot by Santosh Sivan, a recipient of the Padma Shri, will release internationally on February 2 next year.

Starring actors like Gabriel Byrne, Sibylla Deen, Mark Addy and Jan Uddin, the film will majorly release in Europe apart from the US and India.

First time director Misra explained how it was not so much he who persuaded cinematographer Santosh to come on board, but the other way around.

"Santosh roped me into directing this movie. Santosh and I have a mutual friend, Mani Ratnam. He had told stories about me to Santosh and that I had written a script, which he then read. I asked Santosh if he would consider directing but he was very firm that I should direct and that he would be DOP on the project," Misra said in a statement.

"I had never considered directing but Santosh convinced me, saying, 'I promise that I will walk with you until the very end if you direct this'. I can sum up working with Santosh as like finding an immediate life long friend I never knew I had. He held my hand all the way through and without him I would never have finished this journey," he added.

"Lies We Tell" will also be screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 17 here.

