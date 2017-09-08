Live updates: Here's what's happening at The Chainsmokers gig in Noida tonight

The Chainsmokers are performing at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida, near Delhi.

After their power-packed show in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course, The Chainsmokers are all set to take Delhi NCR by storm. Tonight, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart are performing at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida, and the show promises to be as rocking as last night's was.

The Grammy-winning EDM DJ duo from America are on their Memories tour, and they have kicked off the Asia leg with their two gigs in India. The Road to Ultra India concert is also featuring a number of other EDM performers like Siana Catherine, Sam Felot and Slushii.

Here are the updates from the India Exposition Mart you've been waiting for.

8.35 pm: Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall have taken over the stage after Slushii.

8.48 pm: The Chainsmokers perform their song Let You Go, and the crowd sings along with them.

8.53 pm: The duo start their special mash-up and urge everyone to sing along. The mash-up begins with their hit from last year, Closer.

9.00 pm: The Chainsmokers play their version of Calvin Harris' How Deep Is Your Love, and once again, the crowd sings along."Delhi how're you feeling right now," Andrew Taggart asks the crowd.

9.02 pm: This Is All We Know plays, and the crowd goes crazy. Mouthing the lyrics with Andrew Taggart, the fans are clearly overjoyed.