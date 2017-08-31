Lonavala to celebrate literature, films, theatre with new fest

Lonavala, Aug 31 (IANS) The first edition of the Literature, Information, Film, Frame, TV and Theatre (Lifft) India Filmotsav 2017 - World Cine Fest, which gets underway here from Friday, is aimed at celebrating the works of established names and to push young talent in the mainstream, its organiser has said.

"I have always wanted to host a film festival and a film club since a long time and would like to travel around the world with Lifft India. Having been actively involved with eminent cinema directors, I felt it is my duty to nourish the art of cinema and keep it going ahead by way of promoting through cities," said Riju Bajaj, founder of Lifft India.

As part of its film showcase, the five-day gala -- established under the banner of Riju Bajaj Media & Entertainment (RBME) -- will have over 75 stories hailing not only from India but from other parts of the world. That apart, a highlight is that the organiser has dedicated the fest to the late actor Om Puri, two of whose films will be screened too.

To be held at Fariya's Resort, it will have a range of short films, documentaries and feature films, apart from a book launch, book reading sessions, a play and master class sessions everyday.

These sessions will be conducted by names like Rajit Kapur, Mita Vasishth and Danish Hussain to name a few. It will also showcase a painting exhibition of upcoming young painters Shibani Sehgal and Rahul Chaudhury along with an exhibition of photographs by Fawzan Hussain.

The extravaganza will also have a question-answer session, conversation session and master class session with filmmakers and actors.

Lifft India Filmotsav 2017 - World Cine Fest will also explore marketing possibilities to help independent, student and professional filmmakers to market their films and future projects.

"Parched" filmmaker Leena Yadav will be the chief guest at the film festival's opening ceremony, which will even feature a Kathak fusion performance by Rujuta Soman and a short play by actor Rajit Kapur.

Foreign films which will be showcased here include "The Pineville Heist" from Canada, "Black Cat" from the US, "Feast of Varanasi" from Britain, "Shining Moon" from Chille in Spanish, "She, The Sergeant Matacho" from Clombia, "Pechorin" from Russia. Among the Indian titles are "Parched", "Mango Dreams", "Lathe Joshiu", "Amma Ki Boli", "Arti", "Khamiyaza" and "Ti Ani Itar".

Bajaj says actors and filmmakers like Manoj Bajpayee, Tanishthha Chatterjee, Meeta Vashishth, Pankaj Tripathi, Hansal Mehta, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashwini Chaudhary, Vipin Sharma, Dolly Thakore, Atul Tiwari, Gyan Sahay and Sanjay Mishra will attend the event.

The gala also strives to promote the concept of Green Film Festival by adopting to be fully digital, paperless, recycling and all other means of being eco-friendly.

