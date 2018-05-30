We lost Rituparno Ghosh too soon, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) Remembering eminent filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh on his fifth death anniversary on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regretted that the world had lost him too soon.

Banerjee had penned a poem after Ghosh's demise and dedicated him the first poem from her poetry collection "Rituraj".

"Fondly remembering filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary. We lost him too soon. Here is a poem I had written in Ritu's memory," Banerjee tweeted.

Ghosh was an Indian film director, actor, writer and lyricist who came up with a number of memorable celluloid ventures during his carrer spanning two decades.

"Remembering Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary, a director with vision. His creativity and exceptional contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My sincere homage to the great soul," tweeted percussionist Bikram Ghosh, whose work for the film "Jal" was nominated for Oscars in 2014.

Ghosh's works had won not only more than 12 National Film Awards in India, but also received accolades at international film festivals.

His ouvre of masterpieces include "Dahan", "Raincoat", "Dosar", "The Last Lear", "Unishe April", "Bariwali" and "Antarmahal".

--IANS

