Would love to make India proud via foreign cinema: Niharica Raizada

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Niharica Raizada, busy shooting for her upcoming film "Total Dhamaal", will soon begin work on a French film. She says she would love to make India proud by working in international cinema, like Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Niharica was at a photo shoot by photographer Anuj Shah for the upcoming French film here.

She said: "I would love to make India proud by working in international cinema. There is nothing in the world that would make me happier. At present, I am working for a French film. I don't know if I can reach those heights. Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra have done tremendously well for themselves. They have made India really proud both nationally and internationally.

"I would love to work in European films in the languages I speak... like French, Spanish, and German. It has been my dream... I can tick off Hindi, now next is French, and if I can work in Spanish and German films, it will complete my filmography's bucket list. It would be amazing."

The photographer praised Niharica saying: "I have worked with Niharica before and she is outstanding. She is such a beautiful soul... Her expressions and body language just flows. Her eyes talk and that is the most important thing for a model."

Following actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and Sunny Leone, would Niharica like to create an app of her own where she could share her fashion mantra or beauty tips?

"I would like to create a health app, not a beauty or a fashion app. I am not an expert when it comes to beauty and fashion, but I can suggest health tips. I can tell what organic products you should be eating to take care of your skin or hair."

