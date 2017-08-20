Would love an Indian adaptation of 'Sherlock': Actress Sian Brooke

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Sian Brooke, who surprised many when she entered "Sherlock" as an evil and mentally-disturbed third Holmes named Eurus, is clueless about the future of her character and the British series. But the English actress says she would find it interesting if the globally-loved show gets an Indian version.

"I would love to see the Indian adaptation of 'Sherlock' ; it will be amazing. In terms of what it would be, I have no idea. But I am sure it will be fantastic and I can't wait to see who would be in the adaptation of Sherlock, and especially Eurus, and what she would be," Brooke told IANS in a recorded response from London.

"As far as my image of Bollywood is concerned, Bollywood films are full of joy and there is an unbelievable vibe. It's a huge and successful industry," she added.

Television writer Steven Moffat, along with English actor and comedian Mark Gatiss, who also stars in the show as Mycroft Holmes, gave a fillip to the detective stories of Sherlock Holmes with the hit series "Sherlock" in 2010. The show, aired in India on AXN, has transcended borders and found a niche audience globally.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is seen as the high profile detective, while Martin Freeman essays the role of his partner John Watson. Both the stars got into the limelight, and climbed the ladder of fame after associating with the show.

Be it Cumberbatch, Freeman or Andrew Scott, most of the "Sherlock" stars have found a road to Hollywood after the show, leaving the "Sherlock" fans guessing about the future course of the series, which gives a modern spin to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's creations.

Brooke says the future of the show depends on the creators, but if given a chance, she would love to get back on the show.

She walked into the story as a negative character creating havoc in Sherlock's life, and later turned out to be his mentally ill sister who craves for her brother's attention. In the end of season four this year, she was shown in Sherrinford facility with Sherlock being a regular visitor. The makers have left scope for her to be back.

"I have no idea what the plans are (on the future of the series and her role). That depends on Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and Stephen Thompson... It's in their hands, so I can't answer that question. But if there's a new part, I will definitely be up for it."

Brooke, whose real surname is Phillips, has been associated with theatre since long, and made a place for herself by essaying emotionally-charged roles. She has featured in projects like "A Touch of Frost", "Foyle's War", "Midsomer Murders", Cumberbatch's "Hamlet" and "The Moorside". She will be seen next in Tom Cruise's "Mission Impossible 6".

For Brooke, getting "Sherlock" as a female protagonist was a big step.

"The whole experience of working in a serial with Cumberbatch, Freeman and others was a complete joy. They are at the top of their games in terms of what they do. I have been a fan of 'Sherlock' for numerous years and when the opportunity came for me to take part, I grabbed it with both hands.

"Playing a female protagonist in a series like this is immense and especially playing such a different and strong character and such a strong women as Eurus, I couldn't have been happier.

"The character was scary, but good scary," she added.

What about future projects?

"I have got a BBC series coming out in Autumn called 'Dr Foster', which is the second series. Then I have the TV show 'Terror'. It's a fantastic 10-part series and it is about a naval expedition in the Victorian era. I have just done a British independent film; it should probably be out next year."

