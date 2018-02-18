'Love Per Square Foot' director, I have grown together in our craft: Sanyukta

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Sanyukta Kaza, who has edited the Netflix Original Film "Love Per Square Foot", says she and the film's director Anand Tiwari have grown together in their craft and have learnt a lot from each other.

"Love Per Square Foot" is a romantic comedy film produced by Ronnie Screwvala, with a star cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Ranbir Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Raghubir Yadav, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, among others.

"Anand and I have a very long and successful association. We have done many ads together including 'Bang Baaja Baaraat' which is perhaps one of the first and biggest web series to come out of India.

"We have grown together in our craft learning so much from each other. And when you have such a relationship of mutual respect the process always turns out to be enriching and fun," Kaza, known for editing the National Award-winning film "Ship of Theseus", told IANS.

"Love Per Square Foot" tells the story of a boy and a girl who try to find a house in Mumbai. Produced under his new banner RSVP by Screwvala, the film was released on February 14, on the online streaming app.

