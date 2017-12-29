I love working with new directors: Sanjay Suri

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor-producer Sanjay Suri, who has teamed up with actor Samir Soni for his directorial debut "My Birthday Song", says he likes to work with new directors.

"I love working with new directors. As a producer, whether it's been with Onir, Bikas (Bikas Ranjan Mishra) or Samir, all bring such freshness and diversity with their own distinct personalities which in turn help me collaborate with a macro vision rather than having a micro one," Sanjay said in a statement.

On directing the forthcoming film, Samir said: "I have always believed that the one quality a director should have is to be clear about the impact the audience should have after watching the film. Whether audio or video, everything needs to be in total sync. All aspects of the film should be layered perfectly with each other."

How did he execute?

"Be it music, edit or performance, I was personally involved so, it doesn't seem disjointed. Also, having worked with other directors, I learned a lot about how to conduct myself on the set with the actors and my team, I like to keep my patience and calm and give them their space to improvise."

"For me as a director, it's more important to be clear with my intention about the audience experience," he added.

"My Birthday Song", a psychological thriller, also features Nora Fatehi and former Miss India-Australia Zenia Starr.

It is slated to release on January 19, 2018.

