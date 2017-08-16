Lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are painting Sri Lanka red

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma know how to make their fans go weak in the knees every now and then. At times, it is by declaring their love for each other on social media; while at others, it is by something even as mundane as grocery shopping. But trust Virushka - as their fans call Virat and Anushka - to do everything in style.

This time around, the couple is in Sri Lanka. A photo of the two with their Sri Lankan fans, and the India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, has made its way to the internet.

A fan club dedicated to Virat and Anushka shared the photo on Twitter, with the caption: "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with coach Ravi Shastri along with Sri-Lankan fans earlier today #Virushka"

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with coach Ravi Shastri along with Sri-Lankan fans earlier today ❤ #Virushka pic.twitter.com/cpnpssx7S8

- Virushka FC™ (@VirushkaWorld) August 15, 2017

Virat and the India cricket team are in the neighbouring country where they just beat Sri Lanka in their first-ever series overseas. India and Sri Lanka played the test series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal, in which she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Sharma is now gearing up for her next production, Pari.

