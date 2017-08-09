Luxury perfumery brand Mocemsa comes to India

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Mocemsa, a luxury perfumery brand made in Spain, makes its debut in the Indian market with the range of perfumes for both men and women .

Housed at Barcelona, the brand promises to redefine the Indian fragrance industry with its specialised products.

"My passion for perfumes developed at a very young age and I was lucky enough to get trained and learn the art of perfume developed at a very young age and I was lucky enough to get trained and learn the art of perfume creation at a world-renowned perfumery school under the guidance of many prominent names in the industry," said its founder Pulkit Malhotra.

"I could have easily opted to work for international brands after I became an expert in fragrance making process but I chose to work for my people back in India," he added.

Available in twelve distinct fragrances, six each for men and women, the brand specialises in luxury perfumes accessible to Indian men and women. It will be available at multi brand lifestyle stores across the country and online.

