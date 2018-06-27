What made Ravi Gossain ditch dancing career

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Ravi Gossain says he had to choose acting over his dancing career because of his leg injury.

The actor met with an accident in which he fractured his leg. And then opted for acting career.

He recalled the incident after shooting for one of the episodes of TV show "Zindagi Ke Crossroads", which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

The show, hosted by Ram Kapoor, brings forward a new narrative in every episode and the crossroads faced by the protagonists. Ravi will be seen in episode titled "Cricket Coach". He will essay role of a cricket coach.

"When the production house contacted me, I was very excited to come down for the auditions and give a look test," Ravi said in a statement to IANS.

He added: "I was given the script to read and I found the content very intriguing. I originally started my career as a dancer and a choreographer where I had won 2 All- India Dance Championships in my college days.

"Later, when I was auditioning for the third one, I met with an accident and fractured my leg which made me leave my dancing career aside and had to take up acting as a career. The experience to shoot for the show has been outstanding and the director made sure I was given my own space to act and use my creativity."

