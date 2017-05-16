Madhavan adds star power to drive broadband business

Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan will represent Hathway Broadband, a player in the fixed line broadband internet service, in a new pan-India campaign.

The brand appointed Madhavan as the national brand ambassador on Tuesday here.

Talking about the power of high-speed broadband, the actor said in a statement: "Internet is the future of new India. The power of broadband connectivity to make services and applications available to all is fundamental in transforming India digitally."

Welcoming the actor into the Hathway family, Rajan Gupta, Managing Director of Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd, said: "It is quite well known that actor Madhavan has been among the early movers in tapping into the digital phenomenon and we are extremely proud to have him as the face of the brand."

"Maddy's huge popularity, pan-India acceptance and charismatic personality as the youth icon, will help us increase our customer footprint across India".

Hathway will be shortly rolling out a multimedia campaign featuring the new brand ambassador.

--IANS

nn/vt