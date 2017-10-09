Madhu Jain to celebrate three master weaves at AIFW

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Madhu Jain says she is going to celebrate three master-weaves and motifs at the forthcoming Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring-Summer 2018. The ace designer says they are a glorious offering to Indias rich and diverse textiles tradition.

"Internationally renowned dancer, cultural visionary and Padma awardee, Prathibha Prahlad, has choreographed a powerful dance sequence by her group, Prasiddha Repertory, as a prelude to this very special collection," said the designer in a statement.

The first textile in this collection is a paean to the frescoes and murals of the temple paintings of Kerala's Guruvayur temple complex, the intricacy of which have long fascinated Jain.

Her collection in cotton brings alive the depiction of Puranic themes with a vibrancy and wealth of detail. She has incorporated the highly-stylised temple motifs with exquisite detail and a rare delicacy that are enhanced by the natural pigments and dyes used by her in rendering these outstanding works of art.

The second textile is the diametrical opposite: a deceptively simple bamboo-silk collection in undyed, luminescent ivory. For the last 15 years her experiments with bamboo have finally yielded perfection, for which she has been fêted on several platforms. .

Finally, the triad is completed with a Royal Venkatagiri collection from Andhra Pradesh that has been woven in the Jamdani tradition, where the designer has incorporated tribal motifs to thrilling exuberance.

The five-day fashion event will flag off on Wednesday.

--IANS

nv/bg