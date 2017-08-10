Madhubala's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Madhubala's wax figure inspired by her legendary character "Anarkali" from the film "Mughal-e-Azam" was unveiled by Madame Tussauds, Delhi on Thursday. Madhur Brij, sister of the late Bollywood actress, was present to be part of the launch.

"We are overwhelmed to know that Madhubala's figure would be part of the Madame Tussauds Delhi. This figure would allow her admirers to cherish the golden era of cinema and once again see her beauty. We are extremely thankful to the Madame Tussauds team for creating such a beautiful depiction of Madhubala," said a very emotional Madhur Brij, who is the younger sister of Madhubala.

The figure has been created beautifully by the artists of Madame Tussauds.

In the words of Petra, the studio specialist, it involved tremendous research which included meeting the family members and studying the photos and videos available of the celebrity.

There were many artists who worked for over six months to create the figure of the actress with fabrics and accessories sourced from India and put up beautifully by artists abroad.

Looking at the figure, Madhur Brij said that she felt as if her "apa" (as she fondly calls her sister) is standing.

"I can't express how happy I am looking at this. Thank you everyone for remembering her and still keeping her in your hearts," she said.

Anshul Jain, General Manager, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said that they are very happy to be unveiling Madhubala's figure in Delhi.

"Madame Tussauds is known for bringing together the much idolized icons around the world for their various contributions on a single platform, offering their followers a platform to admire and capture exceptional artwork. Madhubala is unarguably one of th most beautiful women the world has seen and her aura remains among her fans even today," he said.

