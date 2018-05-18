Madhuri Dixit was Siddharth Anand's first crush

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Siddharth Anand says he loves actress Madhuri Dixit Nene for the charm she adds to her performance.

The filmmaker confessed about his crush when the actress came on the sets of "Dance India Dance Li'l Masters". She came to promote her forthcoming film "Bucket List", read a statement to IANS.

"I am a huge fan of Madhuri. I fell in love with her charm and acting when I watched 'Dil' at Bandra talkies. And after watching 'Tezaab', I had finally found my favourite actor," said Anand, who judges the reality show.

"I would watch the movie multiple times just to watch and admire her. I took piano classes to learn how to play the song 'Kehdo ke tum ho meri' which till date remains my favourite song. Being a director, I am still not very well versed with the music of my own films. But I am confident that I can play this song correctly on a piano and even sing along."

Madhuri thanked the director for the praise.

The episode with the actor will air on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

--IANS

