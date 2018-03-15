'Maelstrom Rising' to get film adaptation

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) The film adaptation rights of author Gagandeep Bakshi's "Maelstrom Rising" have been acquired by 200 NOTOUT Cinemas, which backed "Sachin: A Billion dreams".

The book is about the mysterious disappearance of a passenger aircraft, suspected to be hijacked by terrorists. One of the passengers is a Kashmiri woman named Ayesha once loved by a terrorist, and raped by a Pakistani terrorist commander.

The work on the project has already begun. The cast and the director have not been locked yet.

"After the success of our last film, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', we wanted to explore other genres. It will be interesting to see the story come alive on the big screen," Ravi Bhagchandka, the producer and founder for 200NOTOUT, said in a statement.

"I am a fan of author Gagandeep Bakshi and his writing, the book is written in military style by a military personnel. It is quite plausible and engrossing and I am confident that we will do justice with the film," Bhagchandka added.

Bakshi is excited to see how the movie will bring alive his book.

"The Maldives is truly a paradise on earth. Today, it's in the news for all the wrong reasons with a political crisis and imposition of a state of emergency. But many may not remember that in 1988 India had intervened to save the small island nation from being taken over by mercenaries.

"Taking off from this incident, my thriller novel 'Maelstrom Rising' weaves a plot that threatens India's financial centre with nuclear disaster," he added.

