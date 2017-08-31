The Magnets, Natalie Di Luccio to tour India from September 9

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Six-piece British a cappella group The Magnets and Italian-Canadian classical-crossover singer Natalie Di Luccio, also known as the Bollywood Soprano, will be touring India from September 9-16.

The Magnets comprises Nicolas Doodson, Michael Welton, Callum McIntosh, Andrew Frost, Stephen Trowell and Fraser Collins (real name Colin Fraser).

Having previously performed at various venues across the world like the Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Jubilee, the artistes will be performing in Mumbai on September 9 at Tata Theatre, NCPA and on September 16 in Delhi's Siri Fort Auditorium, read a statement.

The tour is named The Magnets Feat.Natalie Di Luccio, conceptualised by AGP World.

"A show where everyone gets to party from start to the finish. This is going to be quite a blast as we have fused the best of the West with our popular Indian music. Don't wait to hear from someone else that you missed a super experience," said Ashvin Gidwani, Producer at AGP World.

--IANS

