Mahesh Babu named brand ambassador of Protinex

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Superstar Mahesh Babu has been roped in as the ambassador for the protein brand Protinex.

In line with its mission 'to educate Indians about the relevance of protein daily', Mahesh Babu will be the face of the brand and would feature in its key brand campaigns and initiatives, read a statement.

"In today's busy lifestyle, protein is an important nutrient for growth and maintaining an active lifestyle. In fact, I make sure that my daily diet has adequate protein, and Protinex is a key enabler to achieve this," said Mahesh Babu.

Commenting on this endorsement, Himanshu Bakshi, Director- Marketing, Danone India said: "More than 70 per cent urban Indian diets are protein deficient, in fact 93 per cent of Indians are unaware of their ideal protein requirement and believe that they are getting enough protein in their diet.

"South is a highly penetrated region for health food drinks category with multiple established brands. With the intent to reach as many people as possible, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was an obvious choice. He is widely admired by audience across age groups and reasonates very well with brand's promise," Bakshi added.

--IANS

ks/nv/bg