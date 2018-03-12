Majid Majidi is a genius: Malavika Mohanan

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Malavika Mohanan, who will be making her film debut with Majid Majidi's maiden India-set project "Beyond The Clouds", says the Iranian filmmaker is a genius when it comes to storytelling and capturing the nuances of human emotions.

"Mr Majidi is a genius when it comes to storytelling and capturing the nuances of human emotions. There maybe a handful of makers around the world, who showcase women and children as beautifully as he does," Malavika said in a statement.

Malavika says she is humbled to be essaying "a beautifully written female character" in "Beyond The Clouds".

"His female characters all have one common thread -- they are all really layered yet strong women whose strength lies in the awareness of their vulnerability. The combination strength with that vulnerability is what makes these characters so special," added Malavika, who is the daughter of cinematographer KU Mohanan.

"Beyond The Clouds" narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film is set to release worldwide on April 20.

The film will also introduce Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter to the world.

In the film, Malavika will seen essaying role of Tara -- elder sister of Ishaan's character Amir.

Asked about Majidi's vision for their on screen equation, she said: "Mr Majidi was very clear about the fact that Tara was the wind beneath Amir's wings -- his guiding force as it were. She probably was the only thing that made sense to him amidst all of the world's nonsense.

"I'm so humbled to be essaying such a beautifully written female character in Majidi's film. It's a dream come true in every way."

--IANS

