Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' gets new release date

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's maiden India-set project "Beyond The Clouds", featuring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, is set to release worldwide on April 20.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to open on March 23.

"Beyond The Clouds" narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop.

"The demand internationally like India has grown manifold and to ensure that we create a single release window across the globe for a movie of this stature from such a renowned and respected filmmaker like Majid Majidi, it was but natural to have a date which works across the globe," Sujay Kutty, Business Head, Zee Studios, said in a statement.

"The film has many firsts for us to be proud of -- an all India team under Majidi's leadership, a platform for two brilliant debutants and an India story showcased by such a legendary artiste. We decided to make this change in the release date as not everyday you get such an opportunity with such promise and such brilliant talent," Kutty added.

Talking about this development, producer Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures, said: "'Beyond The Clouds' is a film that demanded a worldwide release given the excitement for Majidi's content across the globe. He is a visionary whose emotional connectivity and narrative transcends the boundaries and limitations of language.

"We are glad that audiences and fans across the globe will now be able to simultaneously share the experience of Majid Majidi's magic as it comes alive on April 20."

--IANS

sug/nn/bg