Manav Gangwani thrilled about showcase in Stockholm

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Fashion designer Manav Gangwani presented his "India @ 70" latest couture collection at the Stockholm Culture Festival, hosted by the Ambassador of India Monika Kapil Mohta.

Gangwani on August 17 showcased his collection to celebrate India's 70 years of Independence at the festival. The collection comprised of handcrafted ensembles of over 70 exquisite styles for women.

"I am thrilled to have showcased my collection 'India @ 70' at the Stockholm Culture Festival hosted by the Embassy Of India, Sweden and Latvia in partnership with India unlimited," Gangwani said in a statement.

The designer, who has styled the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, presented a collection which "was specially created in celebration of India's 70 years of Independence".

"I have taken inspiration from every region of India to create this uniquely dynamic collection. I have used techniques silhouettes and designs that together create a perfect amalgamation of traditionalism and authenticity," he added.

The designer tried to encapsulate design elements from different states of India using various techniques.

The collection showcased is an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India along with modern edgy elements that are incorporated in each garment. Gangwani incorporated elements of design from different regions like Kashmir reflecting Jamawars, Bandhanis of Rajasthan, Kathakali from Kerala and Brocades of Varanasi.

Using different techniques like Badla, Chikankari, Zardosi and Parsi, the colour palette for this collection are hues that are most commonly seen in India -- royal blue, crimson, ivory, orange and green.

