Manav Gohil up for sports show

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) There's an exhaustive list of films made on the life of sports stars. Actor Manav Gohil, known for shows like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" and "Kkusum", wants TV show makers to follow suit.

Asked if stories of sports stars should be told on the small screen too, Manav told IANS: "Yes, of course. It's high time."

He feels shows on sports or sports stars would turn out to be the stories of "underdogs hitting gold. I think they could be extremely inspiring".

He wonders why such shows are hardly made.

"In the last five to six years, we've seen a lot of sports people and their films. I'm wondering why TV is not doing it. I really wish that they'd make something," he said.

"I would love to play someone myself because I am fit, I play football and I am still a sports person," he added.

Meanwhile, Manav is enjoying watching FIFA World Cup, which is aired on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 channels in India.

"It's been good fun. I have had the opportunity to watch a few of the matches and I'm pretty much going with it," said the "Tenali Rama" actor.

