Manchu Manoj to give 10% of each film's earnings to farmer-initiative

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) Actor Manchu Manoj will give 10 per cent of each films earnings to the 'Save the Farmers initiative to provide relief to Indian farmers.

He has started 'Manoj Kumar's Unity' in order to collect funds for the development of farmers in India. The foundation started an initiative called 'Save the Farmers'. Its basic aim is to get more and more people to donate a day of their annual salary to the farmers.

He has nominated five people for the initiative. They are politician K.T.R. (Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi), filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Dharam Tej and entrepreneur G.V. Keshav.

Manchu, known for Telugu films like "Bindaas" and "Jhummandi Naadam", said in a statement: "The farmers in India are the ones feeding us. It is our duty and responsibility to feed them."

"I know that farmers won't accept any donations or giving money won't suffice. Money raised will be used for the welfare and betterment of farmers. The money will be used to create a robust system for farmers for soil testing and to sell the crop at a better price in the market."

"The money will be used to provide families a better standard of living, proper education for their children, restoring water bodies and providing farm equipment," he added.

--IANS

nn/dg