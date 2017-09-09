Manchu Manoj to sport six-pack abs

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) After playing a rebellious Sri Lankan leader in his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual "Okkadu Migiladu", actor Manchu Manoj will be seen sporting a six-pack ab in his next yet-untitled Telugu project.

"He plays a boxer in the film. He's currently learning MMA (mixed martial arts) in Phuket. Manchu had to gain a lot of weight for action-drama 'Okkadu Migiladu'. He will shed most of it and even sport a six-pack ab for this film," a source close to Manoj told IANS.

On Friday, Manoj shared a practice session video. "The only bad thing in MMA is kicking our master. Sorry guruji! But you are giving the best MMA training. Phuket diaries," Manoj tweeted.

Manoj will be spending the next few weeks in the mountainous Thai island in the Andaman Sea, training aggressively, sources said.

