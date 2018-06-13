Manoj Bajpayee excited about web debut

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee is looking forward to "The Family Man" and says the web series pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung.

The Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced a new Prime Original series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Intelligence Agency.

While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure and low paying job.

The series is produced and directed by Raj and DK and marks the digital debut of Manoj along with National Film Award recipient Priyamani. The show will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively but also to tell a unique story -- something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extra-ordinary struggle," Manoj said in a statement to IANS.

"To balance not only his family, but also his job which is very, very demanding. 'The Family Man' tells an important story that pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung. And what can be better than making one's digital debut under the direction of talented Raj and DK whilst associating with a vast reaching digital platform," he added.

"The show is an edgy drama-action series with a touch of wry humour, drawing from real incidents, which we Indian and global audiences will love. It strikes a balance between middle-class slice-of-life and action-drama," said Raj and DK, who are backing the series through their production company D2R Films.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, added: "It is a gripping script and we think the series will capture the imagination of audiences globally."

The show also features Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary.

