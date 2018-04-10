Manoj's 'Gali Guleiyan' on a foreign fest journey

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Manoj Bajpayee-starrer "Gali Guleiyan", which has had a good run at foreign festivals, is set to be screened at more galas, including prestigious ones like Busan International Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. The actor is excited.

"There is a lot one hopes for as an actor, sometimes a film gives that to you, sometimes it doesn't! 'Gali Guleiyan' is a film that I am reluctant to let go of. For long, I have held it close to my heart. Now seeing the audience's response has made it more special not just for me but for everyone involved in the film," said Manoj.

"Kudos to our director Dipesh Jain for the clarity that he brought with him and to the entire team for giving it their very best. While looking forward to yet another round of international film festival screenings, I'm most excited for its release in India and worldwide in May," he added.

"Gali Guleiyan" will be screened at the opening night on Wednesday at IFFLA, besides being played at Atlanta Film Festival. It is also in competition at the 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival, apart from being set for a screening at the Chicago International Film Festival.

The film will release in theatres on May 18 worldwide.

"Gali Guleiyan" is a Hindi psychological drama about a man trapped within the walls and alleys of old Delhi and his own mind. He attempts to break free to find a human connection.

The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami and debutant child actor Om Singh.

"It's a story very close to our heart and takes you into the depths of human mind and emotions. In many ways it is an ode to my growing up years in the alleys of Old Delhi- to my personal fears and a feeling of entrapment that I had experienced as a child," said the director.

