Manushi wasn't scared about comparison with Kareena

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Miss World Manushi Chhillar says that as someone who is living up to a lot of expectations, she didn't feel scared about being compared to successful Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Manushi was on Thursday at an event where she was announced the brand ambassador of Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

The Haryana-born beauty queen was asked about being compared to the brand's other face Kareena.

She said: "There are a lot of expectations when people have already seen actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But I think for a girl who is already living up to a lot of expectations, I wasn't really scared. There was more of excitement than nervousness.

"What Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing and will keep doing is different than the line of jewellery that I am endorsing for Malabar."

On her journey as Miss World, Manushi said: "I just hope that this journey keeps going forward. I have just completed one year since my audition for Miss World and in this one year, my life has changed completely. And the whole world has seen that.

"So, I know that a lot of change is going to come and I am definitely not going to stop here. I am looking forward to it and with this campaign, we are going to touch lot of young lives and lot of women."

Manushi is supporting many charity causes and launched her own project named 'Shakti' before joining the beauty pageant.

She is glad that Malabar Gold and Diamond gives 5 per cent of its profits to charity, and it supports the cause of girl child education.

"For someone like me who is still studying and didn't come from a pageant background, knows and understands how education is important. Education brings a sense of confidence and self-worth to yourself. To give this gift to other girls is something very great that the brand is doing," she said.

Manushi is currently traveling from city to city in India and abroad to spread awareness about women's hygiene under the 'Beauty with Purpose' campaign.

