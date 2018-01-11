Marathi cinema has a universal appeal: Swwapnil Joshi

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actor Swwapnil Joshi says Marathi cinema has a universal appeal that helps the films cross borders and break language barriers.

"Marathi cinema has always been rich in the art of story-telling with the history of some great artists that the country has seen. The Marathi film industry for decades now has produced some truly memorable films, intrinsically woven with the fabric of Marathi culture," Swwapnil said in a statement.

"As time passed, we have seen that this cinema has acquired a universal appeal, with movies winning critical acclaim not just within Maharashtra but also across India and the world. This recognition is long overdue," he added.

Swwapnil, who has been roped in as the face of Tata Sky's latest service 'Tata Sky Marathi Cinema'; powered by Shemaroo, says the service will "enable more people than ever before to immerse themselves in the magic of Marathi films".

"This also brings recognition and opportunities to countless hardworking and talented artists who can now look at a platform to showcase their work."

--IANS

sug/rb/vd